Michael "Mike" Allen Neirby
1946-2020
Michael "Mike" Allen Neirby, 73, of Boise, passed away Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at a Boise Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 14 at Bowman Funeral Chapel. Committal Service will follow at 1 PM, Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. Mike was born on December 22, 1946 in Moorhead, Minnesota. He grew up in Renton, WA. In 1964, Mike enlisted in the US Army Security Agency. Mike served in Vietnam (Da Nang) from 1965 - 1967. He flew combat assault missions in support of the United States forces. After his time in Vietnam, Mike worked for the State Department in Washington D.C. It was there that he fell in love with LaDonna Sue Goins, of Emmett. Mike and Sue were married in Tehran, Iran in 1970. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on January 31st, 2020. Mike's career of 40 years included the State Department, Boeing, Microsoft, and T-Mobile. Mike loved playing golf, spending time in his yard, and following his Grandkids' activities. He enjoyed driving his yellow 1973 ½ 911t Porsche, and sitting on the front porch laughing with his family and friends. His wife Sue, son Brian (Georgia), sisters Nancy Neirby and Becky Curtis, survive Mike. Mike loved being a Gpa to Grace, Joshua, and Josie. Enjoy the 19th hole Gpa! We will miss you always!
Published in Idaho Statesman from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020