Michael Anthony Kilgo
August 16, 1964 to January 17, 2020
We celebrate our beloved brother Michael Anthony Kilgo, son of Hank and Roni Kilgo, and brother of Chantal Kelly and John and Maria Kilgo. Mike was born August 16, 1964 in Roswell, New Mexico and traveled the world as part of a proud military family. Mike attended public school in Riverside, CA and Mountain Home, ID and graduated in Business Management from Boise State University. Additionally, Mike was a scholarship athlete on Boise State's Football team playing offensive and defensive line. Mike professed his faith in Jesus Christ at an early age and was a dedicated member of the Catholic Church.
Although Mike never married, Brandi Osborn was his One True Love, as they shared many great adventures, a passion for their pets, and each other. Mike did not have children of his own but cherished his nieces and nephew Brian Kelly, Helen Kilgo, and Olivia Sams.
Mike loved his work and will forever be remembered for his dedication, passion for excellence, and caring service to customers and teammates. Mike's 25 years at CommScope took him all over the country, and sometimes the world, helping customers plan and build state of the art telecommunications infrastructures. Prior to CommScope, Mike served Maguire Bearing and UPS with the same passion and dedication. Mike called Portland, Oregon his home base for 30 years as he loved the great food, diversity of culture, and didn't mind a good rainstorm.
Mike loved life and people; he was a curious learner and caring friend. Building great relationships with so many but none greater than those with David Toy, Jim Parsley, and Mike Morgan. Mike loved the finer things in life: the best BBQ, high quality fashionable clothes, a world class workout, a long ride on his bike, and if his Boise State Broncos were playing, he was watching on the edge of his seat ready to give coach free advice. Mike was a wonderful friend and brother and will be missed and revered by all who knew him. May God Bless and hold Mike in his arms until we are together again in our eternal life.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 21, 2020