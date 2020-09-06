Michael Anthony TamasFebruary 22, 1972 - August 21, 2020Michael Anthony Tamas, son of Bert and Marie Tamas, was born February 22, 1972 in Louisville, Kentucky. He passed away August 21, 2020 in Boise, Idaho.Michael was in a long term relationship with Joilene Topete. They have two young beautiful daughters, Zoli and Lexi.Michael is also survived by parents; Bert and Marie, two sisters: Jeraldine (Jeri) and Catherine; several nieces and nephews and aunts, uncles, cousins and loving friends.He will be remembered for his intelligence, ability to love, and to feel deeply, his curiosity and quest for the unknown and his "jack of all trades" lifestyle.Memorials to benefit Michael's children may be made to P.O. Box 44553 Boise, ID 83711Private services will be held at the Idaho State Veteran Cemetery and inquires can be made by calling 208.921.1938 Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.