Michael Baker Berry
1950-2019
On Saturday, July 13th, 2019, Michael Baker Berry, loving father of his two sons, passed away at the age of 68.
Michael was born and raised in rural New Milford, CT on November 17th, 1950; the 3rd oldest of 8 boys. He enlisted in the Army in 1969, and quickly climbed the ranks earning numerous medals and commendations for both his service and valor during the Vietnam War. After serving his country he was released to Fort Carson, CO. He used to joke that at least both states started with a "C". You could say this was a blessing, as that is where he met his wife and future mother of his children.
Michael was proud to have attended the prestigious University of Denver, where he graduated with his B.A. in Political Science, also minoring in Philosophy. He would later go on to achieve his MBA from City University of Seattle.
He was married in 1979 and moved from Colorado to Gig Harbor, WA, where his first son, Adam, was born in 1983. Shortly thereafter he moved to Boise, ID where he was proud to announce the birth of his second son, Taylor, in 1989.
Michael spent the first 20 years of his career as a legal administrator, managing large law firms in both Seattle and Boise. In 1996, he shifted his focus towards the insurance industry where he took the helm as CEO of American Health Value, an early pioneer in the administration of Health Savings Accounts (HSA). Michael was instrumental in the inception of the HSA, working with legislators in Washington, D.C. to write the law and flying hundreds of thousands of miles each year educating insurance and financial professionals on these newly developed tax-deferred savings vehicles. Michael retired in 2017 after spearheading the successful negotiation of the sale of American Health Value, and spent as much time as he could playing the sport he loved dearly out on the golf courses of Idaho and Arizona.
Michael is preceded in death by his father Edward, his mother Elaine, and brothers Curtis, Jeffrey, Steven, and Glenn. He is survived by his two sons, Adam Berry (Shannan) and Taylor Berry; grandchildren Emma, Luke & Nathaniel; Nancy Berry Walhof; 3 brothers Don, Jon and Timothy Berry, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service in his honor will be planned for the near future.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 30, 2019