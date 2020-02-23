|
Michael Bruce Brush
1948 ~ 2020
Michael Bruce Brush, 71, died February 17, 2020, following a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. He died at home surrounded by the family and friends who were with him in his last days.
He was born, April 1, 1948, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the second of five children born to Bruce Beverly Brush and Darlene Bowerbank Brush. His two sisters, Kathy and Becky, and two brothers, Bevin and Greg, grew up in Idaho Falls with a doting mother and musician father who introduced them to music, the outdoors he would come to love so much and an insatiable zest for learning.
After graduating from Idaho Falls High School he attended two years at Utah State University before enlisting in the U.S. Army, ultimately graduating from Idaho State University with a degree in psychology.
Mike served in Vietnam as an Army helicopter pilot and Chief Warrant Officer, earning awards for his bravery and accomplishments. His time in the service shaped his life and started him on the road to service to his country.
After graduation from college, Mike joined the Idaho Department of Employment helping other veteran's transition into civilian life. It was while working there that he transferred to Boise where he began his administrative career with the State of Idaho. He held various positions with the Department of Employment, served as an Administrator with the Department of Administration and ultimately served as the Executive Director of the Petroleum Storage Tank Fund in the State Insurance Fund. As a young man, he was honored to work on the staff of Governor John Evans. He also had the opportunity to serve as campaign staff to Glenn Nichols in his run for Congress and joined him in the walk from the Canadian to the Nevada border. Many lifelong friends were made during his time.
Mike married his wife of nearly forty years, Cheryl Plummer Brush in Boise. Together they raised two daughters, Kristin and Hailey He had 5 grandchildren Tristan, Cameron, Maddie, Paitynn and Abbey. It was with his grand-children that he found so much joy. And, they knew him as the Papa who could do anything. He never tried to dissuade them of that.
Mike loved the time spent with family and friends—much of it in the outdoors. For years, he organized big camping and fishing trips, introducing first children then grandchildren to the wonders of nature. There was no shortage of friends and family who joined in. There were many 4-wheeler trips followed by long nights of pinochle. He was a passionate golfer in his younger years, often traveling with his friends to courses far and near. He always looked forward to his annual elk hunting trips only missing in his last year. He fished on Idaho's rivers and lakes and the Canada and the Alaska wilderness. Mike and Cheryl were avid Bronco fans and followed the team to their bowl games every year even his last. They made many trips across the U.S. and to Mexico.
He finally achieved his life time dream to own a cabin in the woods when he found the Tree House in New Meadows. He spent years finishing the cabin—his retirement job. It was there that he found his peace.
Mike is survived by his wife Cheryl, daughter Kristin Brush McGee and grandchildren Tristan Judd, Cameron Ernest, Maddie McGee, Paitynn Ernest, and Abbey McGee, sisters Kathy Parker (Douglas), Becky Holzemer (Mike), and brothers Bevin Brush (Denise), and Greg Brush, his mother-in law Mary Ann Plummer and nieces and nephews Justin Plummer, Karri Plummer, John Parker, Kelly Parker, and Leandra Cisneros. He was preceded in death by his parents Bruce and Darlene Brush, his father-in-law Harvey Plummer, his daughter Hailey Michelle Ernest and his infant son, Brandon Michael.
The family would like to thank the Boise VA Medical Center staff who provided excellent care throughout his illness. We would especially like to thank the oncology team who were unwaveringly supportive and compassionate during this long effort. We would also like to thank the St. Luke's Hospice team and Brightstar who aided us in the final weeks. Thanks too to our many friends who paid visits, brought meals and did errands when we were unable to do so.
Military honors will be bestowed at a brief inurnment ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise at 11:00 am on Friday, February 28, 2020 followed by a Celebration of Life at Beside Bardenay, 612 W. Grove, Boise. Those wishing to offer memorials to Mike may make donations in his name to the Idaho Veteran's Research and Education Foundation, www.ivref.org, Boise State Football or a .
His life story may be found on the Summers website at Summersfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 23, 2020