Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Treasure Valley Bible Church
12251 W. Ustick Rd
Boise, ID
Michael Condit Obituary
Michael Condit
Michael Condit, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Michael was born in Glendale, California. She spent most of her early years living with her grandparents, Esther and Elbert Thompson, on their small ranch in Van Nuys. Her love for the Lord began during those years. Although shy as a young girl, she was on the Sacramento Drill Team and was active in Job's Daughters.
While finishing High School here in Boise, she met the love of her life, Joe A. Condit. They courted for two and a half years while she was in nurse's training and married in 1949. Joe's career entailed multiple moves but no matter where they went she worked and found her own niche. From the many offices she held in Beta Sigma Phi and Xi Alpha Epsilon to the various Christian Women groups she was active in. Throughout it all they were a team until Joe died on their 58th wedding anniversary. She said: "we began on that day and we ended on that day." The legacy she and Joe leave will be inscribed on their marker as: "Honor and Love, you taught us well."
Michael was preceded in death by her husband Joe A. Condit; her father, Kennard H. Wallace; her mother, Marjorie R. Wallace; and her sister, Shirley E. Karagianes.
She is survived by her three children, Deborah Condit McIntyre; Joe Kennard Condit; Deone Condit Perry (Bill); seven grandchildren and fourteen greatgrandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 24th at Treasure Valley Bible Church 12251 W. Ustick Rd., Boise.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 19, 2019
