Michael Dean Baumann
Michael Dean Baumann, 68, of Boise, Idaho passed away October 21, 2019, at Plantation Place Assisted Living Facility, with his two brothers and their wives at his side.
Michael battled courageously with a short term, rare, and incurable blood cancer disease.
Michael was born September 23, 1951, in Wendell, Idaho, the son of Lucy and Dean Baumann. Michael attended schools in Shoshone, Idaho, Lowell Elementary School, Saint Mary's Catholic School in Boise, Idaho, and eventually graduating from Bishop Kelly High School in 1969.
Upon graduating, Michael toured Europe and especially loved the Basque Country bringing back momentos to family.
Michael then received a Bachelor's Degree from Boise State University in Political Science with an emphasis on International Relations and History.
Michael started his employment history with Producers Lumber for eight years, transitioning to the Idaho Transportation Department striping roadways and highways, moving to numerous construction companies, and then finishing his career with Jordan Wilcomb Construction Company for 30 years prior to his retirement in 2017.
Michael played sports as a youth, junior, and high schooler starring at Bishop Kelly High School in football. He supported and rooted for Boise State University, but he was an avid Chicago Bears, Boston Celtics and New York Yankees fan. Michael grew up at a young age fishing and hunting with his grandfather, father, uncles, cousins and brother, but later developed a passion for skiing and fishing with his life-long friends.
MIchael always valued his time with his father. In Dad's later years, he took great pride and passion in spending time with his Dad and taking care of his property.
Michael was a very honest and down to earth person and very intellectually smart and knowledgeable, and always told it like it was.
Prior to and during his illness and recuperation, he was surrounded by family and numerous friends.
Michael is survived by his two brothers, Joseph (Elsieanne) and David (Jane), Nephews, Nicholas, Thomas (Nichole) and Matthew, and his grand niece and nephew Audrey and William.
Michael was preceded in death by his Father Dean Baumann and Mother Lucy Sabala Baumann.
As a family, we offer our most heartfelt thanks to Doctors Williams, Kreisle and Peterson, all the staff of Mountain States Tumor Institution, St. Luke's Hospital 4 South Oncology team, all the staff at Plantation Place Assisted Living Facility and the All Care Hospice Team.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St Mary's Catholic Church at 11am, 2612 W State St in Boise.
The family suggest memorial contributions be made to a .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 23, 2019