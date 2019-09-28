|
Michael K. Dunham
8/2/1954-9/19/2019
Michael K. Dunham (Mickey) age 65, passed away on 9/19/2019 at St. Lukes Hospital.
Mickey had a long and distinguished career in the Navy and retired as decorated Master Chief in 1996. He loved serving for his country and often told wonderful stories of his time in the military and all the places he had lived and traveled too.
Mickey's sisters Patricia Mahan, Shirley Copeland, Kathrine Lozier, and Teresa Torress, have very fond memories of their brother and will miss his advice and light-hearted banter.
Mickey was a loving husband to his wife Nancy Thurman, with whom he spent almost 20 years of his life with. He was also a loving and supporting father and Stepfather, to Erin Winkler, Tera Buschman, and Alexandra Garcia.
Mickey's biggest joy over the last several years have been his grandchildren, whom loved very much. He held a very special place in is heart for "Mia" who would sit on his lap and ask a million questions or say: "Gaampa, Mia help?' as she would take his hand to help him get around obstacles or take out the trash.
Family and friends who wish to express their condolences can donate to one the VA foundations such as:
Semper Fi Fund
Santa Margarita Road
Building H49
Camp Pendleton, CA 92055
tel: (760) 725-3680
fax: (760) 725-3685
EIN: 26-0086305
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 28, 2019