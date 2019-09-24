Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Municipal Park
Willow Picnic Area
Boise, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Earl Miller


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Earl Miller Obituary
Michael Earl Miller
1954-2019
Michael Earl Miller 1954-2019 Michael Earl Miller, age 64, passed away on Thursday September 12, 2019 at St. Luke's in Meridian, ID due to complication with renal failure. Michael was born on November 26, 1954 to Susan and Earl Miller in Eugene, OR. Michael was an accomplished business man and artist in the Boise area. Michael leaves behind his life partner for over 20 years Kathy Feeler, his children Aaron Miller (Angela) and Amy Ashcraft. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Kimberlynn Cowger, Austen Miller, Dylan Ashcraft, Makaya Miller, Branden Ashcraft, and Aubrey Miller, his ex-wife Rhonda Miller, and his surviving brother Steve Miller (Teresa), along with numerous cousins, nephews, loved ones and friends. He will be dearly missed by all of us.
A Celebration of Life for Michael will be held on September 28th at Municipal Park, Willow Picnic Area in Boise, ID from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now