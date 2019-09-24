|
Michael Earl Miller
1954-2019
Michael Earl Miller 1954-2019 Michael Earl Miller, age 64, passed away on Thursday September 12, 2019 at St. Luke's in Meridian, ID due to complication with renal failure. Michael was born on November 26, 1954 to Susan and Earl Miller in Eugene, OR. Michael was an accomplished business man and artist in the Boise area. Michael leaves behind his life partner for over 20 years Kathy Feeler, his children Aaron Miller (Angela) and Amy Ashcraft. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Kimberlynn Cowger, Austen Miller, Dylan Ashcraft, Makaya Miller, Branden Ashcraft, and Aubrey Miller, his ex-wife Rhonda Miller, and his surviving brother Steve Miller (Teresa), along with numerous cousins, nephews, loved ones and friends. He will be dearly missed by all of us.
A Celebration of Life for Michael will be held on September 28th at Municipal Park, Willow Picnic Area in Boise, ID from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Sept. 24, 2019