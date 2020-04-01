Home

POWERED BY

Services
Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 917-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Glenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Glenn


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Glenn Obituary
Michael Glenn
1946 - 2020
Michael Glenn passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center. He was born on August 21, 1946 in Boise, Idaho. Michael received his B.S.E.E. from the University of Washington and completed his Masters in Electronic Engineering at Santa Clara University. He worked as an electronic engineer in Silicon Valley before transitioning to education. Michael loved yoga, hiking, and being in the outdoors. His favorite pastime was taking his dog, Tulip, for long walks in the Boise foothills, often for hours at a time. Michael enjoyed being involved in his local Toastmasters club – he joined 12 years ago to craft a toast for his daughter's wedding and continued his involvement ever since, valuing its focus on communication and leadership. His love of community shone brightly as he regularly participated in Al-Anon, facilitated Alateen groups in schools, and tutored adolescents in math and physics. Above all else, Michael had a huge heart and was a constant, calming strength among his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcia and Royce B. Glenn (Beezer), and is survived by his partner of 20 years, Annie Chapman of Boise, Idaho; his sister, Margaret Glenn of Boise, Idaho; his daughter, Emily Tucker and son-in-law, Peter Tucker of Lafayette, California; his son Todd Glenn of Davis, California; and his three grandchildren, Amelia, Charlie, and Donny. Michael is deeply missed and remembered with great love.
A celebration of Michael's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charitable organization.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Michael's memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -