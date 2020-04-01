|
Michael Glenn
1946 - 2020
Michael Glenn passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center. He was born on August 21, 1946 in Boise, Idaho. Michael received his B.S.E.E. from the University of Washington and completed his Masters in Electronic Engineering at Santa Clara University. He worked as an electronic engineer in Silicon Valley before transitioning to education. Michael loved yoga, hiking, and being in the outdoors. His favorite pastime was taking his dog, Tulip, for long walks in the Boise foothills, often for hours at a time. Michael enjoyed being involved in his local Toastmasters club – he joined 12 years ago to craft a toast for his daughter's wedding and continued his involvement ever since, valuing its focus on communication and leadership. His love of community shone brightly as he regularly participated in Al-Anon, facilitated Alateen groups in schools, and tutored adolescents in math and physics. Above all else, Michael had a huge heart and was a constant, calming strength among his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcia and Royce B. Glenn (Beezer), and is survived by his partner of 20 years, Annie Chapman of Boise, Idaho; his sister, Margaret Glenn of Boise, Idaho; his daughter, Emily Tucker and son-in-law, Peter Tucker of Lafayette, California; his son Todd Glenn of Davis, California; and his three grandchildren, Amelia, Charlie, and Donny. Michael is deeply missed and remembered with great love.
A celebration of Michael's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charitable organization.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Michael's memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Statesman from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020