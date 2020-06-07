Michael Glenn Morfitt

1944 – 2020

Michael G. Morfitt was born in Boise, Idaho on January 14, 1944, the second of three sons of Carl (Mike) and Leila Morfitt. Mick, as his many friends knew him, was raised and educated in Wilder, Idaho. During his high school years he acquired his well-known work ethic by working at Morfitt Stores and in the evenings operating the projectors at the Wilder Theater. During his high school years he was privileged to attend the 1957 World Jamboree of the Boy Scouts in England. His love of travelling to far off places was born from that adventure. Mick graduated from Wilder High School in 1962.

Following high school, Mick attended the University of Idaho (Go Vandals) where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Mick graduated from the U of I in 1966. Mick thereafter was admitted to the University of Idaho College of Law and also signed up for ROTC. Mick graduated from law school in 1969 and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. He was admitted to the Idaho State Bar in the fall of 1969 and thereafter entered active duty with the Army. Mick's first duty station was Watervilet Arsenal in New York. Following Watervilet, Mick served a tour in Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star. After completion of his Vietnam service, Mick returned to Boise where he served in the Attorney General's office followed by a number of years in private practice before being named legal counsel for the Small Business Administration in Idaho where he served more than 25 years. He was a proud member of the Idaho State Bar for over 50 years.



In 1980, Mick met his soulmate, Briggs Hawley, in Boise, Idaho. They were partners for four decades and were married in San Francisco's City Hall in 2008. Mick and Briggs maintained residences in both Boise and San Francisco where they were able to enjoy the best of both cities. They spent several years traveling the four corners of the world. Some of Michael's favorite destinations included the Taj Mahal in India, the Pyramids of Egypt and Angkor Wat in Cambodia. Mick and Briggs were fortunate to have experienced a beautiful Serengeti safari just prior to Mick falling ill.

"God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be,

So he put His arms around you and whispered "Come to Me"

After a brave three-year battle with cancer, Mick passed away peacefully, on May 28th, at his home in Boise with his family and his husband by his side.

A celebration-of-life gathering for Michael is being deferred due to COVID-19 socializing restrictions.



