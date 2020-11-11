Michael J Edwards

February 5 ,1947 November 5, 2020.

Mike was a Marine combat veteran serving in Viet Nam. He spent Many years as a skilled carpenter. He was generous friend; quick to help even a stranger in need. Mike was a much loved member of AA for 34 years serving that fellowship with "grace and dignity". He left this world better than he found it. Proceeded in death by parents June and Helen Edwards, 2 brothers and a sister and niece Teri, survived by Sister Penelope and Johnnie Pritchett and Brother in law Verlynn Jensen, Nephews and Nieces, and a special friend Corry Nordby. There will be no services at this time..



