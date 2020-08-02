Michael Jay Blain

Feb. 25, 1943 - July 21, 2020

Dr. Michael Jay Blain, of Boise, died on July 21 at the age of 77.

Professor Blain was a member of the faculty in the Department of Sociology at Boise State University for nearly four decades.

He was born in Bell, California, on Feb. 25, 1943, to Norman Blain and Selma Blackwell. He grew up in various locations in California.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Sacramento State University in 1965. Two years later, in 1967, he received his master's degree in psychology, also from Sacramento State University.

He earned his Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1974. After holding visiting sociologist positions at Eastern Oregon University and Idaho State University, he joined the Department of Sociology at Boise State University in 1981.

At the time of his unexpected death, he was still engaged in his life's work of scholarly research, writing and teaching at BSU. He served four terms as chair of the Department of Sociology. He was held in esteem by colleagues on campus and beyond.

Blain loved teaching and believed the most important part of attending the university was the interaction between student and professor in the classroom. He was an influential mentor to many students, giving freely of his time to advise and encourage their studies.

Blain devoted more than 40 years to research on political discourse and the politics of violence, war and peace, and terrorism. He published numerous scholarly papers in a long and distinguished career.

He was committed to his chosen academic discipline. He belonged to numerous professional associations and was a longtime member of the American Sociological Association, the International Sociological Association and the Pacific Sociological Association.

Blain was an outspoken advocate of social justice and equality for all, holding strong convictions that everyone is entitled to equal opportunity and the means to accomplish it.

A California native, he loved the Pacific Ocean and enjoyed annual trips to the Oregon coast with his wife of 38 years, Angie Blain. In his younger years, he even ventured out into the cold surf on a boogie board. He also enjoyed his glass of wine.

He is survived by his partner in life, Angie Blain, of Boise. They were married in March of 1982 in Boise.

He is survived by two sons, Jay A. Blain, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, and Josh Blain of Grass Valley, California, and stepsons Robert Lyon, Steve Lyon and Ed Lyon, all of Boise.

No funeral is planned per his request.

BSU plans to recognize his scholarship and service to the university in the future.



