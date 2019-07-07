Home

Cremation Society of Idaho
5541 West Overland Road
Boise, ID 83705
(208) 322-3590
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park (picnic shelter B1)
Michael Lee Johnston


1961 - 2019
Michael Lee Johnston Obituary
Michael Lee Johnston
June 1, 1961-June 28, 2019
Michael Lee Johnston, born June 1, 1961 in Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away peacefully at home on June 28, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Although having lived in Boise for the past 28 years, Michael was born and raised in Albuquerque and is survived by his mother Shirley Johnston, brother Jay Johnston and family, and sisters Jessica Johnston and Kimberly Dodds and family. He is also survived by his loving wife of 37 years Theresa Johnston, his two children Todd Johnston and Sarah (Johnston) Prewett, and his son-in-law Kyle Prewett. Michael is preceded in death by his father Clarence Johnston.
Michael will be remembered for his courage, humor, sense of adventure, positivity, and enormous capacity for love by all who knew him.
There will be a celebration of his life on Friday, July 19th at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park (picnic shelter B1) from 10am-1pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org in Michael's name.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 7, 2019
