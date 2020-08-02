1/1
Michael Lester Anderson
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Lester Anderson
Michael Lester Anderson was born on March 25, 1949 in Portland, Oregon. He went to be with the Lord at the age of 71 on July 21, 2020 at his home of natural causes. He was the son of Jack and Arleen Anderson. He graduated high school from high School in Alameda, California in 1967. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp from 1968-1970 and left as a Sergeant E5. He received the Vietnam Service Medal for good conduct. Michael attended NNU receiving his bachelor's degree in elementary education. He worked as a 5th grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Nampa, Idaho. He will be remembered for his friendly and funny personality. He enjoyed fishing, camping in the Sawtooths, spending time at the Oregon coast, playing guitar, BSU football, and attending church. Mike was not married and did not have children. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Arleen Anderson, and niece Jennifer Martinez. He is survived by his brother John (Joanne) Anderson; his nephews Leif Elgethun and Luke Anderson; and great nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private celebration of life later. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 29, 2020
Rest in peace Mike.

I will miss talking to you and receiving your emails. We have been friends for 56 years. Going to miss you old friend.

Your older friend Larry
Larry Anderson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved