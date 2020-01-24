|
Michael Lester Berki aged 74 formerly of Meridian, Idaho passed away January 2, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1945 to William and Francis Berki in The Dalles, Oregon. He is a graduate of the Dalles High School and Oregon State University earning a Bachelors in Mathematics. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He turned a natural knack for mathematics into a lifelong career in seismograph data analysis.
He was an avid tournament chess player, loving father and devoted husband. He liked to fish and trips to Alaska to see his Grandkids. He enjoyed the cinema and biking on trails.
He is preceded in death by his parents William and Frances and his two brothers Steve and John. He is survived by his two sons: Matthew and William, his sister Carolyn, his sister in law Pam and his two grandchildren: Michael and Alex.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 24, 2020