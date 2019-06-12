Michael L. Malone "Mike"

1956 ~ 2019

Mike Malone of Emmett, Idaho, unexpectedly passed away on June 8, 2019. Mike was born on February 4, 1956 to Larry and Barbara Malone at Fort Lewis Army Base in Tacoma, Washington.

Mike and his family moved to eastern Idaho in 1958 when his younger sister Patty was born. While in high school the family relocated to Meridian, Idaho. After high school, Mike went on to attend Boise State University and earned a degree in Accounting and Business Management.

During college Mike married Kammy Kibler and they had two children Rachel and Ryan. Shortly thereafter, Mike and his father founded Atlantic Interiors, which he owned and operated for over 30 years. Mike later married Judy Boyd and together they had a daughter, Shyla and adopted Jeremiah. In 1997, Mike met the love of his life Pam Salois and for the next 21 years they had great times traveling, camping, fishing, spoiling their dogs, enjoying sports (Green Bay Packers, NASCAR, BSU Football and Gonzaga Basketball), spending time in Donnelly and cherishing time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Pam; his mother, Barbara; his sister, Patty Schaffer (Rocky); his four children, Ryan Malone (Mollie), Rachel Heyer (Andy), Shyla Malone and Jeremiah Malone; two step-children, Tanya Neutze and Tom Southerland and twelve grandchildren.

Mike was a great husband, son, father and friend. He defined himself and stayed true to his definition. He will be missed deeply but never forgotten. We love you Dad...and everyone loves Mike!

There will be a viewing on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00–800 PM at Potter Funeral Chapel (228 E. Main St. Emmett, ID 83617). Mike will be buried at the Terrace Lawn Cemetery with a private ceremony.

In honor of what Mike would really want, there will be a Celebration of Life on July 20th. Please contact the family for details.