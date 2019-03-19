Michael Marvin Abrams

Michael Marvin Abrams, 68 of Boise passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Mike was born in Boise, Idaho on January 27, 1951 to Glenna and Marvin Abrams. He attended Boise schools, and worked for Albertsons Ice Cream Plant for over 30 years.

He was an avid Boise State and San Francisco 49ers fan throughout his life. He traveled to the East/West coasts and Texas to attend NFL, or MLB games. His first trips were with his family, then with friends, and his nephew Beau, and sister Carma & Niece Kristi. He had BSU season tickets for over 40 years with his best friend of over 50 years, Danny Marlow. They were Boise Junior College fans first, their BAA member numbers were 3 and 4!

Mike survived Non-Hodgkin lymphoma at the age of 20, after being told he wouldn't survive. He was cancer free for over 40 years. Mike lived with his sister Carma for 13 years after the death of his parents.

He is preceded in death by his parents Glenna and Marvin Abrams; a brother Brent J. Abrams; and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his sister Carma Burley; a very special and only nephew, Beau Burley (Kristi); great-nephew Fischer; aunts and uncles: Darlene and Chuck Greathouse, Wesley and Gayle Loveland, Elsie Loveland; and many cousins, whom he dearly loved.

Mike was an Elder in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had great faith all of his life. Mike had a special place in his heart for the nurses at MISTI, and the family would like to thank them for the kindness shown to him. Mike will be greatly missed, our beloved and cherished brother, friend, nephew and uncle. Mike was one-of-a-kind.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20 at Cloverdale Memorial Park, 1200 N Cloverdale Rd in Boise. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300 Condolences may be expressed at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary