Michael Stuart Pecora
1937 - 2020
Michael Stuart Pecora passed away at his home on August 15, 2020. Mike was born in Boise in 1937 to parents Dolores and Stuart Pecora. He often told great stories growing up around Boise - hunting, fishing and even remembered his Grandma Mace heating up his bed with a flat iron wrapped in a blanket. He grew up with his sister Suzanne; his sister Lisa, however, wasn't born until after he left for medical school. He graduated from Boise High School in 1955.
After high school, Mike attended Boise Junior College for two years, where he majored in pre-med. The summer after his first year at BJC, he was hired by the U.S. Forest Service for their summertime fire crews. He would spend the next seven summers working on fire crews all over Idaho. Mike finished his undergraduate degree in pre-med at the University of Utah. He was accepted into Utah's Medical School, graduating in 1962.
During Mike's sophomore year of medical school, he met an emergency room nurse at an LDS Saturday night dance, who became the love of his life. Her name was Bonnie Louise Linge. After a short courtship, they were married on July 1, 1961.
Soon after their marriage, the couple moved to Chicago for Mike's one-year internship at Presbyterian St. Luke's Hospital. Their first child, Michelle, was born a month later in August 1962. They returned to SLC for Mike's residency at the University of Utah's affiliated hospitals. It was in SLC where their second child, David, was born in January 1964.
After the completion of Mike's residency, the family moved to Ft. Huachuca, Arizona, while Mike served in the Army Medical Corps. For the first time in years, Mike had some free time, and the family used the time to explore the local area along with Mexico. He even found some fishing to be done!
After two years in the Army, the family moved back to Idaho, where Mike practiced pediatrics in Nampa. After a year of pediatrics, Mike thought he might rather work in administrative medicine. They packed their bags for the fifth time in six years and moved to Berkeley, California. Mike started his graduate degree in public health at the University of California-Berkley during the time of protests and hippies, an interesting experience for a conservative Idaho boy who had had a crewcut since the 9th grade.
Mike and family returned to Boise after finishing his master's degree in Public Health. He started work for the Idaho State Health Department as the director of maternal and child health. However, after only one year, Mike returned to a clinical practice with Copple Reed Pediatrics. At the time Mike returned to pediatrics in 1970, there were only seven pediatricians in Boise. Copple Reed Pediatrics later turned into Copple Pecora Pediatrics, Warm Springs Children's Clinic and finally to Treasure Valley Pediatrics, where he worked until he retired at the age of 65. Mike worked with the same nurse, Carol Horan, for 27 years, and she contributed to much of his success.
While growing his pediatric clinic, Mike and Bonnie continued to grow their family adding two more children, Tony in 1971 and Christine in 1975. He would often take his children hiking, fishing and backpacking and passed on his love of the outdoors to his children. Throughout his life, Mike was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mike and Bonnie served a two-year church service mission in Boise after retirement, Thereafter, he continued to serve at the Boise Temple.
To anyone who knew him, he loved to fish. He loved fly fishing and tied his own flies. Friends will miss his flies! Mike fished many lakes and rivers throughout Idaho, but his favorite fishing spots were the Owyhee and the Togiak River in Alaska.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie and his son David. He is survived by his sisters, Suzanne DeVoe and Lisa (Steve) Creswell, his children, Michelle (Rob) Svejkovsky, Tony (Shelley) Pecora, and Christine (Mike) Halverson, and his grandchildren, Nora and Neva Halverson and Gracie Pecora.
A memorial service will be held at 8:00am on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, for his children's families. Services will be shared online and can be accessed on Mike's tribute page at relyeafuneralchapel.com
. A graveside service will be held immediately following the services at Cloverdale Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the American Cancer Society
, Idaho Humane Society or Trout Unlimited.