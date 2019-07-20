Michael R. Farley

1959-2019

Michael Robert Farley was born on October 26, 1959 in Las Vegas, Nevada. His family soon moved to Boise, Idaho where he grew up. He earned his Eagle Scout in 1976 and graduated from Boise High School in 1978. Michael loved the great outdoors and went on to work for the Forest Service in Mackay, Idaho. He fought forest fires throughout the state, before and during his college days.

Michael married the love of his life, Kelley, in 1985. He completed a Bachelor of Science in Range Resources in 1987 followed by a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Resources in 1988 from the University of Idaho. During this time, he developed a hobby with computers which eventually led to a full-time job working for the department of Health and Welfare for the State of Idaho in Lewiston. He resided there with his family for many years before eventually moving back to Boise. Michael completed the Certified Public Manager program through the state in 2007, which combined with his experience led him to his final job as Chief Information Officer for Health and Welfare. His fight with cancer led him to retire in June of 2019.

Michael was happiest when he was outdoors fishing or riding his Harley. He also loved to golf, scuba dive and build Lego's. Michael lived every day to the fullest and on his own terms. Michael loved the Lord and recently through Bible Study Fellowship and the Summit Church developed a deeper relationship with our loving savior Jesus Christ. Michael is survived by his wife of almost 34 years, Kelley, three daughters Ashley, Jessica, and Kelsey, his mother Marge, sister Pam, brother Jerry, many cousins and extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to .

A funeral service will be held, 12:00 pm, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Garden City, with a visitation beginning at 11:00 am. To leave the family condolences please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 20, 2019