|
|
Winkle, Michael 70, of Boise, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at a hospital in Cascade. A committal service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, June 26th at 1:00 P.M. at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road in Boise, with a reception to immediately follow at the Winkle residence. Remembrances may be left for Michael's family on his webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 22, 2019