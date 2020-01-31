Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel
112 N 9th Street
Payette, ID 83661
(208) 642-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Micheal Knoblauch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Micheal Edward Knoblauch


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Micheal Edward Knoblauch Obituary
Michael Edward Knoblauch
1948 - 2020
Michael Edward Knoblauch, loving husband, father and grandfather, age 71, of Payette, passed away on Monday January 27, 2020 in Nampa, from complications from a recent surgery.
Mike was born March 18, 1948 in Rupert, Idaho to George and Helen (Palmer) Knoblauch. He was the youngest of three children. Mike attended Minico High School and Boise State University. In 1968, Mike married his life-long love Patricia Flood. The same year he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he honorably served until 1972.
Mike worked for VanGas in Rupert until 1978 before he and Patricia moved North of Rupert where he began his career farming. Mike farmed for twenty-six years before retiring in 2003. Together they raised four children.
Mike enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Patricia of 51 years and his four children; Andrea (Russ) Wright of Fruitland, Christian Knoblauch of Tetonia, Holly (Vaughn) Goodman of Coeur d'Alene and Sarah (Brian) Gee of Meridian; his grandchildren, Will (Carly), Ryan and Adam (Macarah) Wright, Harlan and Ethan Knoblauch, Peyton and Paxton Goodman, Hudson and Harrison Gee and a great grandson Bradley Wright.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his brother George and sister Sharon.
If you wish to make a memorial in honor of Mike, in lieu of flowers, please send to the St. Nicholas School Endowment, P.O. Box 652, Rupert, Idaho 83350.
Condolences may be made to Michael family at www.shafferjensen.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Micheal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -