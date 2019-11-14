|
Michele Gere
April 8, 1959 - November 8, 2019
Michele Elaine Gere, 60, of Boise, passed away peacefully on November 8th, 2019. Her loving children, Will Jordan and Madeline Paige, and sister Marcella, were by her side when she died.
She was born on April 8th, 1959 in Seattle to parents Judy and George Wise. She grew up as the second oldest of seven children. When Michele was a teenager, her parents loaded up the kids and family pets into a 20-foot box truck and a station wagon and headed north to Fairbanks, Alaska. There she spent her summers water skiing at Harding Lake and her winters on the slopes and in the ballet studio.
Michele started studying nursing at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, before moving to Anchorage and going to school there for a short time. She moved to Seattle, schooling and exploring the city, before eventually donning the traditional white nurses cap at the candlelit Boise State graduation.
After graduation, she moved back to Seattle where most every weekend she would gather as many friends that could fit, including her siblings, into her old Plymouth Duster, lovingly nicknamed "The Batmobile" and haul them up to Stevens Pass to ski. On more than one summer, Michele was a travel nurse, experiencing different parts of the country by working in New York, New Orleans and the Pocono Mountains. She loved Green Lake and Seattle, but after meeting her husband Rod at Redfish Lake in 1989, she moved to Boise. Together they would enjoy 26 years of marriage on Harrison Blvd.
A lifelong caretaker, Michele spent 15 years as a nurse with many of those years at St. Lukes. Eventually, she was ready for a change and wanted to spend more time with her family. She worked as a bookkeeper for several years before going back to school in her fifties to complete accounting coursework. She thoroughly enjoyed working as an accountant, but she was excited to retire earlier this year.
Michele loved to stay busy even in retirement. She was a do-it-all woman playing tennis at the BRSC, volunteering with Assistance League and Soroptomist, quilting, knitting, reading voraciously, working out at the YMCA with her trainer, and catching movies at the Flicks with friends. She didn't let her life be defined or controlled by an illness: she felt there was no reason she couldn't keep doing what she loved as long as she got a few naps in and some ibuprofen.
Michele would say her biggest accomplishment was raising her children. With Rod, she gave her children every opportunity she could. In her red minivan, she hustled Will and Madeline to music lessons, sports, summer camps, you name it. It was very important to her that Will and Madeline were interesting and well-rounded people.
Both Will and Madeline had deep connections with their mother preceding her death. Recent years had brought the opportunity for a trip to Ireland, hiking the Appalachian Trail, and exploring the Oregon Coast. The most heartfelt memories though will be the day-to-day: hiking Table Rock on cool summer mornings, walking to Goodies for hot fudge sundaes, or talking on the phone for an hour just to say hi.
It's nearly impossible to describe Michele. She was quick to follow a whim be it taking over her church's homeless dinner, adopting a stray dog or befriending someone new at Albertsons. She lived with awe at the world's simple pleasures. Every delicious meal she had was "the best thing" she had ever eaten. Michele didn't take much notice of rules as exemplified in her genuine surprise each time authority figures asked that she leave the family dog at home. She wondered, "Why couldn't Caramel run free through the work office?"
Above all, Michele, believed in treating one another with kindness and generosity. She loved indiscriminately and gave all that she could to those in need. There will never be another mother, wife, daughter, sister or friend quite like her.
Michele is survived by her two children, five younger siblings and father as well as Bella and
Caramel the family pets. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roderick D. Gere, older brother, George W. Wise, and mother, Judith E. Wise.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at 10AM in Saint Michael's Episcopal Cathedral. A reception will follow in the Bishop Tuttle House. The family invites those who knew her to come celebrate our time with her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Assistance League of Boise Operation School Bell.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 14, 2019