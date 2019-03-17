|
|
Michele Lynn Patchin
1968 ~ 2019
Michele Lynn Patchin, 51, of Boise, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and close friends in her final days.
Michele was born February 23, 1968, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She graduated from Boise State University, and went on to work as a radiology technician at St. Lukes Hospital. She later joined her family's business, The Regency Carpet Barn, managing the business for her parents for many years.
Survivors include her son Dylan; mother, Sue, and life-partner, Pete. She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Patchin.
Michele had a wealth of close friends, many since childhood that loved her very much. She will be missed, and passed from our lives too soon.
Per her wishes, no services will be held.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019