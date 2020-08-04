Michelle Ann Kibble Ross
1966-2020
Michelle Ann Kibble Ross, 54, joined her mother, Pat Stevens Kibble (Wilder, Idaho), in heaven, on July 26, 2020 after losing her battle with double pneumonia, not Covid-19 related. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her father, Bill Kibble and stepmother Carole Krahn-Kibble, at St. Alphonsus, Boise. She will be missed by her loving family, relatives and close friends.
She stayed close to God, offering frequent prayers for friends and family.
Michelle was born in Caldwell, ID and graduated from Melbourne High School in Florida.
Michelle loved family camp outs and visiting relatives. She enjoyed dancing, the baton and playing the clarinet.
Despite battling schizophrenia most of her life, Michelle was loving, caring and a loyal friend.
She volunteered at St. Mark's Food Bank and at Treasure Valley National Alliance on Mental Illness (TVNAMI). She was also a member of Council of Catholic Women and Red Hats.
Growing up in an Air Force family, Michelle lived in several locations, including Naples, Italy, where she was active in Girl Scouts and acted in plays. She enjoyed participating in family-friendly Sandcastle Square Dance Club and especially dancing in an international square dance festival at Heilbronn, Germany, while tent caravanning thru Austria, Switzerland and France along the way.
Michelle witnessed the installation Mass for Pope John Paul I at the Vatican in Rome and toured; Assisi, Pompeii, Venice, Florence and Pisa.
She is survived by her daughter, Rachel Horvath (Jamie); brother, Gary Kibble (Amy); sister, Lisa Albensi (Ben) and many cousins.
Michelle's funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 7960 Northview, Boise, with interment at a later date. Facemasks are required at the church. Mass will be live streamed for friends and family at StMarksBoise.org
. Remembrances may be left for Michelle's family on her web page at www.AccentFuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to tvnami.org
.