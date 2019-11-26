|
Michial Forrest Fillman
76 years
Michial Fillman passed away November 17, 2019 surrounded by love and his beloved rock and roll music. Mike was born February 21, 1943, in Stillwater, OK, to Forrest and Lona Lee Fillman. Mike spent 8 years in the US Navy followed by a challenging career in advertising in the Washington, D.C. area where he represented, among others, Paramount Motion Pictures. He met dozens of celebrities and handled premiers, promotions, special events and ad buys. Mike relocated to Spokane, WA, where he was Director of Public Relations for the Spokane Symphony and then Director of Communications for United Way of Spokane County. He won many awards from the Spokane Advertising Federation and United Way of America. He was recognized as "Communicator of the Year" by the Spokane International Association of Business Communicators."
In 1992 Mike married Susan Ridenour and they relocated to Vancouver, WA so that Sue could pursue her banking career. Mike worked for many United Way organizations along the way and retired from United Way of San Joaquin County in 2007 as Director of Campaign. In 2001 Mike was the special events manager for American Cancer Society in Palm Beach, Florida where he managed their first "Cattle Baron's Ball" which netted over $200,000.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Sue, his children David Fillman and Christy Manning, brother Terry Fillman. His "bonus" children, Amy Ridenour Little and Christopher Ridenour and 5 grandchildren survive him, Aidan & Ethan Ryan, Kaylee & Brady Little and Charley Ridenour.
The family wishes to thank the 1East team at the Idaho State Veteran's Home for the amazing care they gave Mike and the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Idaho Nonprofit Center or to United Way.
Burial is Monday, December 9, 2019, at 2 pm at the Idaho Veteran's Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise. Following the military honors service, friends and family are invited to a reception at Eagle Christian Church, 100 S. Short Lane, Eagle, ID. 83616.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 26, 2019