Mildred M. Barrie
February 5, 1928 ~ September 23, 2019
Mildred M. Barrie, 91, of Nampa, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019 with her children at her side. Mildred was born Feb. 5, 1928 in Hooker County, Nebraska to Roy and Hattie Shimmin. The family moved to Nampa to farm when she was 9 years old. Mildred attended Nampa schools and after graduation was attending Business College in Nampa when she met her husband, Raymond. They were married in April 1946 and were married over 71 years before his passing in 2017. They raised three children in the home they built on Venice St. where she remained until Oct. 2018 when a fall forced her to move to Karcher Assisted Living in Nampa. Mildred was a homemaker first and at times did various part time jobs until she hired on with JC Penny in Nampa where she worked for over 20 years retiring in Dec. of 1985. After retirement, Ray and Mildred traveled extensively around the country on road trips and with the Nampa Good Sams club. Her photo albums are full of pictures of their adventures. Mildred loved to do all kinds of crafts, especially crochet and plastic canvas art. While at Karcher she made several afghans for the "Girls" that helped her.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Gail (Rock) Ware; son, Rex (Cindy) Barrie; and son-in-law, Ray Clark; granddaughters, Tami McGraw, Stephanie Johnson, Patti (Robert) Carter, and Jessica (Danny) Tappa; a grandson, Tyrell (Katie) Ware; five great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard Shimmin; an infant son; her daughter, Glenda Clark; and her husband, Raymond.
A memorial service will be held at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa, Idaho on Mon. Oct. 21, 2019 at 10:00 A.M with a committal service to follow at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise, Idaho at 1:00 P.M.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the care Millie received at Karcher Assisted Living in her year there and by Encompass Hospice nurses and personal for the last month of care.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 18, 2019