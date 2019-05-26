Mildred Pearl Braden

1915 - 2019

Mildred Pearl Barden, 103 of Boise, passed away Sunday May 19, 2019 at her home in Boise. She was born the daughter of Clarence Arthur and Pearlie Rose Scoonover Phillips on August 21, 1915 near Goodrich, Adams County, Idaho.

She attended school in Goodrich, Idaho and graduated from the Council High School in the 1930's. In 1936 she married Marsh Braden. To this union were born four children. Mildred and her family lived in Idaho, Oregon, and Wyoming. She worked at St. Alphonus Hospital in the food services department, retiring after many years of dedicated service.

Mildred loved spending time working in and around her home, her flower garden was a place she was always proud of and always was a place of peace and beauty which reflected her love of nature. She also enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family. Mildred had a love of the Lord and enjoyed attending church at the Capital City Christian Church. It was fitting for her that she met her Lord on a Sunday. She cherished those moments with her children, grandson and great grandchildren.

Surviving are her son - Keith (Ingrid) Braden, Daughter – Irene Braden, Grandson – David (Tashina) Braden, and great grandchildren – Laela Minn Elaine Braden, Weston James Braden and Trevyn Joseph Braden, all of Boise, along with her brother Arthur Braden of Baker City, Oregon and a host of nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Husband - Marsh Braden, Sons - Clarence Arthur Braden and Kenneth Lee Braden, and brothers – Paul, Henry, and James Lewis Phillip. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank Multi Care Home Health for the years of dedicated and loving service and Journey Hospice for their assistance.

Friends may call on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 2:30 to 3:30 P.M. at the Capital City Christian Church, 615 N. 9th Street Boise, Idaho. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 P.M. at the church. Burial will follow on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. the Council Cemetery in Council, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Published in Idaho Statesman on May 26, 2019