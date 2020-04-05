|
Milton Ivan Blume
4-16-24 to 3/29/20
Milton Ivan Blume passed away March 29th. He was a couple weeks shy of his 96th birthday.
Milt was born in Challis, Idaho on a family ranch. His father later followed work in the lumber mill industry which took the family to Mill Town in Barber, east of Boise, and then to Emmett where the family put down roots. Milt worked on his uncle's ranch in Lamoille, Nevada during summer breaks where he learned to love cowboying and horses.
He attended the University of Idaho in 1942, but World War II interrupted his education when he joined the Army Air Corp. He tested high in electrical and electronic aptitude, so he became a radio technician on transport planes delivering supplies to troops. During his enlistment he travelled the circumference of the world. He spent time in Calcutta, India and less than glamorous days slowly sailing home on a cargo ship with malfunctioning engines, after the war was over.
When he returned to Emmett, he met the love of his life, Maxine Whiteside, on a blind date. They married and returned to Moscow where Milt completed his bachelor's degree. They were married for 70 years until Maxine's passing seven months ago.
Milt worked a long and successful career with the Idaho Department of Employment, now the Department of Labor. In the early years he was stationed around the state, often in rural communities, helping the unemployed find work. It was during this time he developed a deep empathy for working-class men and women, and he advocated for them all his life. He was a proud centrist Democrat and valued equal opportunities, environmental protection, and tolerance.
Next to horses, he loved golf and played from the time he was a boy into his very late 80's. In fact, when he was 86, he almost shot his age when he recorded a round of 87. He was a master "fixer of everything" and was a creative fabricator of metal and wood, as well as a skilled backyard auto mechanic. He passed on many of these skills to his kids. His grandchildren loved the many songs and lyrics he recited from his childhood.
He is survived by his sons Terry and Bill (Paula), daughter Diane, granddaughters Heidi Tompkins and Morgan Blume, grandsons Erik Blume, Kevin (Heather) Blume, Mitch (Amanda) Blume, and sister-in-law, Doris Blume. He leaves behind two great grandsons—Gavin and Rye, four great granddaughters—Talan, Blaize, Sage, and Juniper, several nieces and nephews, and two special daughters-in-law, Cyndee Andazola and Monica Blume.
He is preceded in death by his wife Maxine, son Ken, his parents, two brothers, Ted and Ray, sisters-in-law Janie Miller and husband Ray, Verlaine LeDelle and husband George, and nephews Dick Miller and Allen LeDelle.
