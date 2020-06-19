Minnie Hernandez Sanchez

1932-2020

Minerva (Minnie) Hernandez Sanchez passed away on June 14, 2020 of complications with diabetes. Born January 1, 1932, in Texas to the late Lorenzo and Placida Hernandez. Minnie was a long-time resident of Idaho Falls and Boise, Idaho where with husband, Edward Sanchez, raised four children together until their divorce. After retirement from St. Luke's Boise and declining health, she sold her Northend Boise home to live with her son, Jimmy and wife, Leslie, followed by her granddaughter, Rainy, and lastly granddaughter, Kailani and husband, Moises of Twin Falls. She was a huge BSU football fan, loved talking with family, reading and watching her Spanish stories. Minnie is survived by her brother Tomas Hernandez, children, Eddie Sanchez, Elizabeth Sanchez, Marylou Patterson (Darren Jones) and Jimmy Sanchez (Leslie Conklin-Sanchez); seven grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Belan Arnold, Nicolasa Hernandez, Ventura Hernandez, Connie Moreno and brothers Santos Hernandez, Francisco Hernandez. Rest easy now, your body is whole again as you walk through the flowers of heaven's gardens. We love and miss you for eternity.

A private family service will be held Saturday, June 20th at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho.



