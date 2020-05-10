Mollee Lou Fowler Hecht
1925 ~ 2020
Our world became smaller when Mollee Lou Fowler Hecht, 94, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and special friend died April 30 in Boise, Idaho. A vibrant and prolific writer of thousands of letters since her early teens, she embraced life fully. She was a lover of books, reading, gardening, and the outdoors. Her kitchen was always open: "Mama Mollee's Right-on Beanery."
Mollee died from the final complications of an inoperable illness which struck late December 2018. This was described by her primary physician as an "impossible" medical situation, and the strong-willed dame fought it for 16 months until she was finally overcome.
Mollee moved to Boise 16 years ago, to be near three of her children and still not-so-far from the other two. A certified "Master Gardener," she remained physically active, filling her yard (and Justine's next door) with flowers, bushes, trees, and vegetables. Until her illness, she walked at least a mile a day, weather allowing. This past summer, with no more garden space to fill, she watched the seasonal blooming of the flowers and trees from her "backyard living room," and this year was able to welcome the blossoms of spring. She was a member of Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel (CABI) and until her illness was an active Mah Jong player with "the girls."
Mollee was a competitive runner into her 70s, as well as a downhill and cross-country skier. She was an avid hiker and ascended Mt. Borah, Idaho's highest peak, at the age of 52. Her athletic career was ultimately curtailed by well-worn knees.
Mollee's children include Doran and Chris Key, Ketchum; Justine Hecht LeGrue, Boise; Gretchen Hecht and Robert Friedman, Boise; James Christopher Hecht and Cheyanna Whittier, Sandpoint; and John C. Hecht III, Boise. Local grandchildren include Heidi Hecht; Sarah (James) Warner; and Zachary Friedman, all of Boise.
Her life was celebrated on her 90th birthday on a steaming-hot day in Boise's Memorial Park. She was interred in a family plot at the historic Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined later. A tribute page with an extended obituary is at www.relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/Mollee-Hecht.
Donations in her memory would be welcomed by CABI, the Idaho Food Bank (Boise), the Interfaith Sanctuary (Boise), and the West Valley Humane Society (Caldwell, Idaho).
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 10, 2020.