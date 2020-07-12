1/1
Molly Beth Rigby
1977 - 2020
Molly Beth Rigby
1977-2020
Our precious Molly Beth Rigby left this earth June 30,2020 due to complications from surgery. She was born in Boise, Idaho February 10,1977. She spent her whole life in Boise. She was a very dedicated and passionate mother to her children Drake, Alyssa, Don, and Kenyatta. All who knew her realized her love for her family, her fierce independence and her beautiful smile. In the past she was involved in Jr. Achievement, Leadership Boise and Boise School Foundation. Molly worked in the banking community until her health would no longer allow. Molly loved helping people. She was a mentor to many in spiritual and financial need. After retirement she became a passionate gardener and loved her Havanese dogs, Moose and Ebony.
Molly leaves behind her children Drake, Alyssa, Don, Kenyatta, husband Calvin, Mother and Father Janet and Peter Petersen and brother Jeremy Fender. She was preceded in death by her Father Randy Rigby. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bowmanfuneral.com


Published in Idaho Statesman on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bowman Funeral Parlor
10254 W Carlton Bay Dr
Garden City, ID 83714
(208) 853-3131
