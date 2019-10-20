|
|
Molly Jo Kennedy
02/03/60-10/14/19
Molly Jo Kennedy (Brown), 59, went to be with Jesus on Monday, October 14th, 2019 after a brave 4-year battle with ALS. She was greeted in heaven by her mom, Mary, her dad, Les, and her younger sister, Donna.
She was born in Gooding, Idaho and was the 8th out of 10 children. She graduated from Boise High in 1978 and later attended Seattle Pacific University. Her professional career began at United Postal Service (UPS), followed by a decorated career at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), where she quickly rose through the ranks to become an Aviation Inspector.
Molly was best known for her big heart, contagious smile, and her love for God and family. Her infectious laugh and warm personality could light up a room, and she always went out of her way to encourage and uplift anyone around her. She had a passion for gardening, cooking, fishing, flying, and the outdoors. Grandchildren were a main source of joy in her life and she would light up anytime she got to spend time with them.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Kennedy, her children, Nikki Johnston (Chris), Michael Vanderhoef (Shannon), Kelsey Schendel (Chris), Taylor Kennedy, and 8 grandchildren: Elijah, Brynley, and Isaiah Johnston, Ezra and Zoey Vanderhoef, Kaila, Lily, and Avery Schendel. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Linda, Suzanne, Vance, Bob, Cathy, Phillip, Georgia, Peggy, as well as numerous lifelong friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 26 at Life Church, 3225 E. Commercial St, Meridian, ID 83642.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019