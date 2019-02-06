Mona May Benedict

1934 - 2019

+

Mona May (Nash-Smith) Benedict was delivered into the arms of her personal LORD and Saviour Jesus Christ Thursday, January 31, 2019 at her home in Nampa, Idaho. She was born May 27, 1934 in Hill City to Ruby May Smith who with the help of Carl Nash raised her in Fairfield, Idaho.Mona always said her mom was her best friend and her friends adopted Ruby as there good friend too. Mona graduated high school as a "Musher" from Camus County in 1952.She then moved to the big city (her words) of Twin Falls attending college for her secretarial skills.She married Wray Benedict in June of 1953 and soon after moved to Boise.She loved being a mother to her 5 children as she was an only child.Imagine her joy to have a ton of grand children & great grand children.Her favorite past times were her flowers & yard sells. She never liked to pass a yard sale without stopping.Grateful for her unswerving love and devotion to those left behind: Dwayne, Bonnie (Marco), Barry (Cari), Earl (dee), several nieces & nephews and a ton of grand children - Great grand children.We are very thankful for her reunion with her mom, daughter (Diane), husband and 3 great grand children.The family would like to thank Kayla and staff from "Heart N Home" hospice care for keeping her comfortable in her own home.Viewing is Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:30am at Bella Vida Funeral, 9661 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City, Idaho. Memorial servicess to be conducted at Veterans Cemetery at Dry Creek, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at 1:00pm Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary