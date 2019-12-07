|
|
Monica Mae Heistuman
1933 - 2019
Heistuman, Monica Mae, age 86, took her last breath December 3, 2019. Monica was in all her glory as her loving husband of 68 years was by her side along with her family. Monica is survived by her beloved husband Theodore Heistuman, and children, Christine Thomas (Tom), Cathy Hennig, Greg Heistuman, JoAnn Newcomb (Dawn Mack), Bob Heistuman (Dawn), Laura Heistuman (Kim McGill), Paulette Heistuman (Griffin Jones). Grandma loved, enjoyed and is survived by 15 grandchildren, and is predeceased by 1 granddaughter. G.Gma was so proud and loved bragging about her 30 great grandchildren.
Monica graduated from Arcata High School, Arcata CA, in 1951. Shortly afterward graduation she married the love of her life Theodore, in Honolulu Hawaii. Upon returning to Arcata, they set up house and began a family. Mom was rarely idle, sewing our clothes, preparing a family meal every night, and making "Ted's lunch". As mom and dad's life began to slow down, together they discovered the love of golf. They enjoyed many golf trips with friends and as a couple. Mom also found her passion in quilting. She was dedicated to making sure each of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren had a quilt that she lovingly created in addition to many, many other quilting projects. If you had the honor of knowing Monica, you will never forget her laugh. We will surely miss that sweet sound!
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark's Catholic Church, Boise, on Saturday, December 14th, at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 7, 2019