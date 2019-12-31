|
|
Monte Craig Henderson
April 16, 1954 - December 9, 2019
Monte Craig Henderson, 65, passed away of natural causes on December 9, 2019 at his Boise home. He was the third child of Joel (LeRoy) and Barbara Henderson, formerly of Nezperce, Idaho.
Born on April 16, 1954 in Cottonwood, ID, Monte emerged into the world with a healthy dose of adventure, imagination, fearlessness and a mischievous twinkle in his eye. He was raised in the Nezperce area, and was engaged in various activities at the family ranch. At a very early age, he was riding yearling colts with gusto, operating tractors and various farm equipment with skillful expertise, and accompanying his family with enthusiasm on numerous camping and big-game hunting trips in the back-country of Idaho. He was also active in many sports throughout his youth, enjoyed whitewater rafting and was an avid skier. Following graduation from Nezperce High School in 1972, Monte attended Boise State University for two years and then enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, stationed in Petaluma, CA.
After a year-plus stint in the Coast Guard, Monte was medically discharged following an injury and re-enrolled at BSU to continue his studies. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Othello, WA to assist with the family's Charolais cattle operation for several years, where he met his future wife, Ramona Fields. While living in Othello, Monte became ill and was subsequently diagnosed with ulcerative colitis (UC). In 1980, Monte and Mona made their home in Boise, married in 1981 and parted ways in 1998. While living in Boise, Monte was a frequent patient at the V.A. Hospital in Boise (and Seattle) with ongoing complications associated with UC. He additionally suffered from ankylosing spondylitis (AS), a debilitating form of arthritis that creates inflammation in the spinal joints and causes chronic back pain and stiffness.
Monte's daughter Nikki was born in 1990. Throughout lengthy periods of convalescence, he cherished spending countless hours with Nikki during her early toddler years. Although Monte was afflicted throughout his adulthood with incapacitating illnesses, he maintained a positive attitude and his quirky sense of humor. He lived life to his fullest ability and gave it his best shot…always developing wide-ranging interests, making new friends, staying close with grade school chums and nurturing many beloved relationships with extended family members. Although he'll be deeply missed, we believe in our hearts that Monte is at peace in a final resting place where there's no more pain or suffering. And with unquestionable certainty, he likely has a captive audience that he's now entertaining with his extraordinary gift of gab. May you rest in peace, Monte.
He is survived by daughter Nikki of San Francisco, sister Debbie of Seattle and brother Bradford Scott of Clarkston, and a plethora of relatives from the Henderson and Axtell families. He was preceded in death by father LeRoy, mother Barbara and brother, Joel.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 31, 2019