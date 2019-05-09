Monte J Fiala

1933 ~ 2019

Born May 15, 1933 in Logan, UT, to Juanita and Jerry Fiala. Monte spent his youth in Pocatello, ID, graduating from Pocatello High School. He graduated from University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. He married Audrienne "Marilyn" Atchley on June 30, 1959. Working as a civil engineer brought him many years of fulfillment, satisfaction and lifelong friendships. Marilyn and Monte lived both in Pocatello and Boise, where they raised their family. Throughout his life, he enjoyed church service, hunting, fishing, construction projects, skiing, traveling and time with his family. The passing of Marilyn in 2017 created a significant loneliness for Monte, and we are certain a much anticipated joyful reunion occurred on April 30th. Monte's parents, brothers, sister and their respective spouses in addition to a great-grandson preceded him in death. Surviving family includes daughters: Kristine (Michael) Moore of Wildwood, MO, Carolyn (Dave) Westergard of Boise, Jan (Tom) Hunt of Twin Falls, and Julie (Rob) Blackmore of Boise, 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Hugh Atchley, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We express gratitude to the many who provided care for Monte in the last years of his life.

We will miss going to get hamburgers, watching movies and discussing sports with Dad. He exemplified integrity, working hard throughout his life and commitment to his family.

A memorial in Monte's honor will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, 12:00pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise, with a visitation at 11:00am, followed by interment at Cloverdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations, if desired, to the missionary fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. www.ldsphilanthropies.org/missionary/news-features/donate-to-the-missionary-fund or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America www.alzfdn.org/support-us/donate