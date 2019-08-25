|
|
Monte Leon Harmon
Dec 26, 1964-Aug 18, 2019
Our hearts are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of our son, brother and friend to a heart attack August 18.
Monte was born in Ontario, Oregon to Calvin and Deanna Harmon. He was raised in Fruitland, Idaho where he graduated high school. Monte played football, baseball and was a standout point guard for the basketball team. He then went on to play one year at TVCC in Ontario, Oregon before transferring to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Education.
Monte worked for UPS for over 4 years and during that time he met many life long friends. Monte joined his Idaho Power family in 1991 in the CHQ mail room. In 1992 he became a meter reader at the Payette operations center. During his 4 years there he also enjoyed his time working in McCall. In 1996 he became a transformer mechanic in Boise where he spent the rest of his 28 year career. During his time at Idaho Power he received his Masters Degree from George Fox University.
Monte is survived by his mother Deanna Harmon of Fruitland, his brothers John (Chloe) Harmon of Fort Worth, Texas. Joe Harmon of Boise and Bob Harmon of Meridian and his many friends. He was preceded in death by his father Calvin L. Harmon.
Monte loved traveling, music and spending time with his many friends, he will be remembered for his smile and positive energy, he will be greatly missed.
There will be a celebration of Monte's life at Discovery Park in Meridian August, 29th 4-9pm.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 25, 2019