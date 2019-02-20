Services Bowman Funeral Parlor 10254 W Carlton Bay Dr Garden City , ID 83714 (208) 853-3131 Resources More Obituaries for Morris Hull Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Morris Hull

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers Morris "Butch" Hull

1945-2019

Morris "Butch" Hull, 73 of Boise (formally of Cascade) passed away at home on February 13th 2019. Butch was born in Emmett Idaho on March 9th 1945 to Keith Hull and Eunice Williams. He spent his childhood and teenage years in Cascade, Idaho attending school and competing in sports. He created many life long friends there. Butch joined the Navy in 1965 and after basic training was stationed out of Hawaii on the USS Carpenter where he proudly served his country for four years. This was the source of many favorite memories, stories and great friends! When leaving the service, he started logging for Boise Cascade. Later he went into business with his father and Uncle Dick opening Triple H Logging. After that endeavor he continued to work for various contractors in the logging industry for many years but ended his career at Boise Cascade Building Center where he retired in 2012.

Butch met the love of his life, Shannon, in the summer on 1970. They had a short courtship and married in December of that same year. Theirs was a love affair that many hope for but few obtain. They were best friends for 48 years sharing their hopes, dreams and fears with each other and showing compassion and love to each other all along the way. Butch and Shannon have three children Sara, Keith and Isaac. The kids recall that he was the best dad that they could have ever asked for. He led by example: instilling in them the value of hard work, treating people with compassion and the importance of family. He showed them how a man should treat a woman. Those who know Butch know that there was nothing more important to him than family. He would never miss the opportunity to spend time with them. Whether it be going up to the mountains to cut wood with his boys, playing cards with his daughter and son in law, going to Golden Star with his wife, taking his daughter to a BSU basketball games, fishing or attending one of the grandkids school events, he was always happiest just spending time with them. Butch also had a passion for building things and making log furniture. His first big project was when he teamed with his father-in-law (Fred) to build the home that they ended up being in for over 41 years. He spent long hours creating a beautiful playhouse for his grandkids. He made many wonderful log beds and coffee tables - even donating a few to be auctioned off at his high school reunions in Cascade. Butch always had a special relationship with this Uncle Jack who was more like a brother to him then an uncle. He always credited Jack with keeping him in school as a teenager and always keeping him on the straight and narrow. He looked up to Jack his whole life, and they were the best of friends. Butch had many dear friends throughout his life from his childhood friends in Cascade, to his navy buddies, to his logging friends to his coffee club buddies (known as the Eagle Council of Wisdom) later in life. No one that met him ever had a bad word to say about Butch. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need whether it be his siblings, wife's siblings, coworkers or friends. You always knew that you could count on him for help! Butch led his life with loyalty, honor and integrity that many admired.

Butch passed away after a two year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. All who loved him will feel his loss for many years to come.

Butch is survived by his loving and loyal wife Shannon, daughter Sara (Tim), son Keith (Anneliese), son Isaac, grandchildren: Henry, Jackson and Silas. He is also survived by his siblings: Claire Jo, Kenny (Pam), Cindy (Jeff), Kim, Mike (Marilyn), Tammy (Bud), Roy (Natalie) and his beloved Uncle Jack (Aunt Clydie) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Also surviving him are Shannon's siblings (48 years his family) Diana, Mike, Pat, Jean, and Dana (Brent). He is proceeded in death by his parents.

In lieu of a funeral service - because of Butch's great love of the outdoors - the family has chosen to have a "Celebration of his Life" to be held later this spring. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 20, 2019