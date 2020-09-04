1/1
Muriel DeChambeau
1930 - 2020
Muriel J. DeChambeau
1930 - 2020
Muriel Joy DeChambeau (Hammack) passed away Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 at the age of 90 after a stubborn battle with cancer. Muriel passed away in the comfort of her home with family present.
Muriel was born June 1st, 1930 to Mary and Barney Hammack. She graduated from Boise High School and married her husband Jim DeChambeau in October of 1947. They had two sons, Brian and Tom.
From a young age, Muriel found a passion for bowling. She competed in, and won, many competitions through out her teenage and adult years.
Muriel also discovered her fondness for crafting, and excelled in sewing and cross stitching, as well as many other crafts. Many gifts Muriel gave were hand made treasures.
In her later years of life, Muriel spent time golfing with friends at Terrace Lakes and dog sitting for her grand daughter Katie. Muriel always had a soft spot for animals of any kind, especially dogs.
She is preceded in death by her parents Barney and Mary(Clayville) Hammack, her husband Jim DeChambeau and beloved daughter in law, Sue DeChambeau. She is survived by her sons Brian DeChambeau and Tom DeChambeau, and her granddaughter Katie DeChambeau. Muriel is also survived by her adopted granddaughter Jeni Snell and her children, Joshua and Isabelle Townsend.
Muriel was such a sweet and caring person. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Muriel always wanted to care for and give to anyone who would accept it. A viewing will be held Sunday, September 6th, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel in Boise.


Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel
5400 W. Fairview Avenue
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 376-5400
