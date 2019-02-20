Muti Aitaoto

69 years

Son of Apelu and Salilo Aita'oto of American Samoa passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 29th, 2019 in Boise, Idaho. Muti was born August 5th, 1949. Muti grew up in American Samoa. He played rugby, found his passion for music and attended the College of American Samoa. Muti came to Boise, Idaho in the mid 1970's. Muti enjoyed Boise's music scene for years and traveled to play with several bands from Boise, ID and the surrounding Area.

Muti married Ragna Helland of Boise Idaho: together they had two children Rachel Helland and Daniel Helland of Boise, Idaho. They later divorced. In Boise, Idaho in the later part of his life while he attended 1 Love Church he performed faithfully in their worship services every Sunday. While there he brought the star like talent to the stage every Sunday that would bring a multitude of people to their feet joyfully praising the Lord. Church services will be held at 1 Love Church located at 5405 N. Five Mile Rd. 208-362-0099. Following will be a wake at OMichaels Pub&Grill located at 2433 N. Bogus Basin Rd. Boise, Idaho 208-342-8948.