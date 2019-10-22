|
|
Myra Jo Metcalf
Decdember 12 1960 - October 8 2019
Myra Jo Meiers Metcalf passed away October 8th, 2019 at the age of 58.
Myra Jo was born December 12, 1960 in Boise along with her identical sister Myla Rae. The twin girls were an unexpected and wonderful surprise to the doctors, parents Richard and Joanne Meiers, and their two-year-old brother Brent.
Myra was raised in Boise, graduating from Capital High School in 1979 and later went on to Idaho State University in Pocatello, where she received a degree in Dental Hygiene. In 1982, with Terry Joseph Wilson I, Myra gave birth to her daughter, Jessie Jo, and thirteen months later, a son, Terry Joseph. She returned to Boise and married Kim Metcalf in 1991. In 1993, they welcomed their son Darnell James.
Myra embraced every child's interest with joy and enthusiasm. With Joe, she immersed herself in boy scouts; she was Darnell's biggest fan on the baseball field. She was Jessies' right hand handling horses, managing clothes and practicing speeches for rodeo queen competitions. She was proud of their accomplishments. With equal passion she loved her grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Myra gave unconditionally to family and friends alike. Her smile filled the room and her laughter lifted your heart.
Myra's career as a dental hygienist bonded her closely to her father, Richard, a dentist for fifty years. After her two older children graduated from high school, Myra, Kim, and Darnell moved to North Idaho where she lived for 7 Years before returning to the Treasure Valley.
One of Myra's greatest joys came from riding her horses with the women so dear to her - her sister, daughter, and mother. They rode for pleasure and they rode competitively.
Myra relished riding with the Northwest Spectacular O-MOK-SEE Association, where she won numerous awards at the local, state and national levels. Myra's O-MOK-SEE family has always been there for her and her family, celebrating their joys and helping through the most difficult of times.
Myra's life was forever changed with the passing of her daughter, Jessie Jo, in 2014. Sometimes, a second wind doesn't come when we need it the most.
Myra is survived by her son Terry Joseph Wilson II (Iselda); grandchildren Aviyanah and Aarion; son Darnell James Metcalf (Angelica); father Richard Meiers; brother Brent Meiers; identical twin sister, Myla Naillon (Will); and nephews Christopher Meiers, Wyatt Naillon and Joey Metcalf; nieces Michelle and Cheyenne Metcalf. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joanne Meiers, and her cherished daughter Jessie Jo.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 27th at 2:00pm at The Dunn Rite Ranch located at 205 S. McDermott Road, Nampa Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a cause that was felt deeply by Myra; The Jessie Jo Metcalf Memorial Fund at 6901 Brown Lane, Nampa Idaho 83686.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 22, 2019