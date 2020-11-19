1/1
Myron Gilbert
1931 - 2020
Myron Gilbert
November 2, 2020
Boise , Idaho - Myron Louvane Gilbert "The Sheriff", long time resident of Ada County, went to be with the Lord on Monday November 2, 2020.
Myron was born in Nampa Idaho to Earl Gilbert and Belle Gilbert (Ferguson) on June 27, 1931. In 1953 he married Barbara Johnson. Shortly after, Myron became a Boise Police Officer as a Motorcycle Patrolman. He was also a member of the Idaho National Guard. Myron was an avid pistol shooter and a member of the Idaho Police Officers Association (IPOA) pistol team, where he competed and was known for his excellent marksmanship earning two Idaho State Championships. At the young age of 27, Myron was elected Ada County Sheriff, where he served for 3 terms. Myron's stories about his life as the sheriff will forever be remembered by his family and friends.
Flying was one of Myron's favorite hobbies. He acquired his pilot's license in the late 60's. As the undersheriff, he flew prisoners for the county and the state. He was one of the founders of the Ponderosa Flying Club in Boise. After Myron retired, he loved spending time with good friend and son-in- law Dennis Combs. The two flew in Dennis's jet all over the country. Those were some of Myron's favorite times.
Myron was preceded in death by his former wife Erma Ross. Myron is survived by his children, Dennis Louvane, Michael Shane, and Kelli Ann Gilbert, three stepdaughters Cindy Anderson (Ross), Gail Thrift (Ross), and Sheila Combs (Ross), his 4 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, as well as many, many friends.
The family plans to hold a celebration of life at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
