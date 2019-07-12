Myrtie "Faye

Myrtie "Faye" Carroll

1933-2019

Myrtie "Faye" (Jolley) Carroll, 86 passed away on July 7, 2019 of natural causes. Faye was born March 28, 1933 in Rexburg, Idaho to J. Ross and Eva S. Jolley. Faye graduated from Madison High School. She married Rullen L. Hale in 1951. They had three children, R. Craig Hale, Douglas K. Hale, and Eva L. Marosvari. Faye later married John "Jack" F. Carroll in 1958; they had two boys, Joseph F. Carroll and Michael F. Carroll.

Her husband of 59 years Jack, her parents Ross and Eva Jolley, her siblings Ross, Patty and Reed, her son Doug, her grandsons Christopher Charles, Christopher Ross, and her granddaughter Brandi preceded Faye in death.

Faye is survived by her sister Laneve, son Craig of Boise, daughter Eva (and Andy) Marosvari of Riggins, son Joseph of Boise, and Michael (and Pam) Carroll of Meridian. Faye had numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, Great grandchildren and Great Great grandchildren.

Faye loved her family, music, knitting slippers, sewing, canning chili sauce, boating, camping, hot air balloons, and making banana bread. She never met a person she didn't like, and always saw the best in everyone she knew. Faye was truly a loving and beautiful soul. We know they are celebrating in heaven to have their angel home again. Viewing will be held on Tuesday July 16 at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Summers Funeral Home, 3629 E Ustick Rd, Meridian. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am at the LDS Chapel on 4505 N Linder Rd, Meridian. Please visit Summersfuneral.com to leave memories and condolences for the family. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 12, 2019