Home

POWERED BY

Services
Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 898-0642
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel
3629 East Ustick Road
Meridian, ID 83642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtie Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtie "Faye" Carroll


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtie "Faye" Carroll Obituary
Myrtie "Faye
Myrtie "Faye" Carroll
1933-2019
Myrtie "Faye" (Jolley) Carroll, 86 passed away on July 7, 2019 of natural causes. Faye was born March 28, 1933 in Rexburg, Idaho to J. Ross and Eva S. Jolley. Faye graduated from Madison High School. She married Rullen L. Hale in 1951. They had three children, R. Craig Hale, Douglas K. Hale, and Eva L. Marosvari. Faye later married John "Jack" F. Carroll in 1958; they had two boys, Joseph F. Carroll and Michael F. Carroll.
Her husband of 59 years Jack, her parents Ross and Eva Jolley, her siblings Ross, Patty and Reed, her son Doug, her grandsons Christopher Charles, Christopher Ross, and her granddaughter Brandi preceded Faye in death.
Faye is survived by her sister Laneve, son Craig of Boise, daughter Eva (and Andy) Marosvari of Riggins, son Joseph of Boise, and Michael (and Pam) Carroll of Meridian. Faye had numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, Great grandchildren and Great Great grandchildren.
Faye loved her family, music, knitting slippers, sewing, canning chili sauce, boating, camping, hot air balloons, and making banana bread. She never met a person she didn't like, and always saw the best in everyone she knew. Faye was truly a loving and beautiful soul. We know they are celebrating in heaven to have their angel home again. Viewing will be held on Tuesday July 16 at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Summers Funeral Home, 3629 E Ustick Rd, Meridian. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am at the LDS Chapel on 4505 N Linder Rd, Meridian. Please visit Summersfuneral.com to leave memories and condolences for the family.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now