Myrtle A. Whitney1928-2020Myrtle A. Whitney, 91, of Boise, Idaho died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Brookdale Independent Living Center.Myrte (Geerhart) Whitney was born in Boise, Idaho to Margaret A. and William F. Geerhart on September 10, 1928 in Boise, Idaho. Her family moved to Oregon when she was a baby. They returned to Idaho when she was fifteen. It was there she met the love of her life N.K. (Jack) Whitney and they were married on June 20, 1948.Myrtle worked for Mtn. Bell and Dales Service Co. They spent twenty-five winters Yuma, Az and met some wonderful people there.She was a Princess in the Daughters of the Nile, Iras Temple #40. Jack and Myrte were devoted members of the Shiners.N.K. Jack Whitney passed away on December 2, 2012. She is also preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and two brothers.Survivors include two nieces, Terry Lloyd and Suzanne Giltner both of Jerome, Idaho.Myrtle's family would like to thank the people who took such great care of Myrte including the staff of Brookfield Independent Living, Encompass Health and Hospice and Bright Star Care.A graveside inurnment service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Dry Creek Cemetery with lodge rites by the Daughters of the Nile, Iras Temple #40. Services are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.