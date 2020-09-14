Nadeane Beverly Pemberton

1926 - 2020

Mother died peacefully, at 94 yrs., in Arvada, CO where she had been living with granddaughter Aubree (Pemberton) Kirgan.

Born May 5, 1926 in Long Beach, CA to William George Baker and Lillian Gail Murray. She graduated from Long Beach Poly High School in February 1944 and went to work as a clerk/secretary for the Air Corps Supply Headquarters. She also volunteered helping returned wounded in hospitals.

Nadeane met Charles David Pemberton, a navy sailor, during this time. They married February 15, 1946 and had 3 children. Charles David II (Vicki Gant), Terry Lou and Gaile Ann (Kevin Meier). Nadeane delighted in their 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

While a young mother Nadeane was very involved with the children's activities becoming a Den Mother and a Trainer in the scouting program. She was also active in the PTA and Little League.

The family moved to Bridgeport, CA where they owned and ran the Pembar Garage and Nadeane also worked for the Bridgeport Post Office for 10 yrs.

In 2000 Nadeane and Charles moved to Boise, ID where daughter Gaile lived. Charles passed in 2006 and Nadeane moved in with Gaile and Kevin.

In 2012 she moved to Denver, CO to live with son David and Vicki. Needing more care Nadeane moved in with granddaughter Aubree, an RN, and was cared for and loved by her family until she passed, Sept. 7, 2020.

Nadeane requested cremation and her remains will be interred with husband Charles at the Boise Veterans Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store