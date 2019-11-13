Home

Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Nampa Funeral Home Yraguen Chapel
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
Nadine Evans


1928 - 2019
Nadine Evans Obituary
Evans, Nadine Evelyn 91, of Nampa, passed away at her home on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service for Nadine will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. The family will greet loved ones and friends for a time of visitation at the Nampa Funeral Home on Friday evening from 4 - 6 PM. A private family inurnment will be at a later date at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, Boise. An online guest book and the complete obituary may be found at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 13, 2019
