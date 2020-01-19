|
|
Nancy E. Keim
1923 - 2020
Nancy E. Keim, 96, of Nampa died at a Meridian care facility on January 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Nancy was born in Jamestown, N.Y. on March 1, 1923 to Ruth and Lloyd Woodin. She graduated from Riverside High School in Buffalo, New York in 1940 and graduated from nurses' training at Buffalo Children's Hospital three years later. Soon after completing nurses' training, Nancy enlisted in the US Army where she served as a registered nurse in the Army Nurse Corps in Texas and Oklahoma. While at Camp Gruber in Muskogee, Oklahoma, a blind date with Lt. Silas Gilbert Keim, led to a 6-week whirlwind romance and a wedding.
Nancy and Gilbert settled in Nampa where they raised three children, each of them a year apart in age. After they were all in school, Nancy returned to work as a night-shift nurse at Mercy Hospital. Later, she was an instructor in the LPN program for 12 years at Mercy. The family enjoyed many camping and fishing vacations together.
Nancy has enjoyed many hobbies over the years, including sewing, dancing, card-playing, ceramics, crossword puzzles, and traveling. She made friends wherever she went. They appreciated her wry wit and easy laughter and always knew her opinions because she easily spoke her mind.
Nancy is survived by her three children, Kathy Bronner (Pat), Karen Blacklock (Al) and Bill Keim (Nancy); eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Keim and a brother, Bob Woodin.
Services to celebrate Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Nampa Church of the Brethren, 11030 Orchard Ave. A Private graveside service for family will follow at the Cloverdale Memorial Park in Boise. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Nampa Church of the Brethren 11030 Orchard Ave., Nampa, ID, 83651 or the , 2676 S Vista Ave., Boise, ID 83705.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020