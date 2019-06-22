|
|
Nancy Faye Caster
1931-2019
Nancy Caster entered her heavenly home on June 15, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, two brothers, and one grandson. She is the wife of John Caster; they were happily married 68 years. She is the mother of three children, John and Sandy Caster of Nampa, Russell and Linda Caster of Fruitland, and Debbie and Guy Williamson of McLeods, N.B. Canada. They have 11 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave S., Nampa, ID 83651, with a graveside service following at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens,15862 Indiana Ave, Caldwell, ID 83607.
To view Nancy's online guest book or to send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on June 22, 2019