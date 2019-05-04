Nancy Lillian Shepard

1952 - 2019

Nancy Lillian (Oman) Shepard, age 66, of Boise, the loving and beautiful wife of Dennis, passed away at a care center in Mtn Home, on April 10, 2019.

A graveside service was held at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements were under the care of Rost Funeral Home, in Mtn Home.

Nancy was born on October 1, 1952 to Henry and Lillian (Jappinen) Oman in Holden, Massachusetts, where she was raised and graduated from Acton Borbro High school.

Nancy met Dennis Shepard and they were married on February 17, 1993 in Essex Junction, Vermont. In 2012, they moved to Boise.

Nancy leaves behind her loving husband, Dennis, brother Richard Oman of Twin Falls, sister Polly Hakala of Vermont, daughter Emily Meredith and son Eli Meredith both of Twin Falls, son Ian Meredith of Boise, David and wife Amanda Meredith of Vermont and Scott and his wife Elizabeth Shepard of Portugal along with 9 grandchildren. Nancy is preceded in death by both her parents and 2 brothers. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary